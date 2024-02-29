Indian shuttlers Aakarshi Kashyap and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran enter 2nd round at German Open

AMN

Indian shuttlers Aakarshi Kashyap and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran entered the second round at the German Open in Mulheim this evening.

In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap, 43rd in the badminton rankings, defeated world No. 79 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 23-21, 17-21, 11-21 to enter the round of 16. Now she will face world No. 22 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark tomorrow.

In the men’s singles, world No. 50 Sathish Kumar upset the 45th-ranked Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-18, 19-21, 21-19. He will take on world No. 42 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the round of 16 tomorrow.