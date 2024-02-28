Sports science must for the development of  players: Anurag Thakur 

Harpal Singh Bedi /New Delhi

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur emphasised the importance of sports science at the National Centers of Excellence in the country while addressing the Bharat Sports Science Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The conclave was attended by several current and former athletes including India’s first individual Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, 2003 World Championship bronze medallist Anju Bobby George and Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.

“It’s been a pleasure to join the inaugural Bharat Sports Science Conclave organized by TransStadia and the government of India. It is heartening to see an organization like TransStadia taking initiative and organizing such an important conclave.” Thakur said.



“Sports science plays an important role in the development of players and is a unique body of knowledge and understanding. ” He opined

“Elements of sports science are used to support athletes in their training to help them understand their strengths, improve and challenge their strengths toward their goals. From this, we learn that with a combination of strength strife and support, everyone can achieve their dreams no matter what kind of challenge he or she is facing. Sports science has played a crucial role in the success of most major athletes across sports disciplines. So, we are also ensuring the presence of a sports science department at our National Centers of Excellence in the country.” He added

Abhinav Bindra also reckoned the need for sports science in athletes’ lives and urged the coaches to embrace it in their programs as well.

He said, “The gathering here is a testament to the pioneering spirit in the forward-thinking approach of our nation in the realm of sports science. The deliberations underscores the critical importance of sports science in the evolution and enhancement of athletic performance and well-being. It is a spirit of creative exploration that I see reflected in the work of sports scientists, practitioners, and enthusiasts present at the Conclave.”

Bindra added, “Coaches as the custodians of athletic progress must embrace sports science to fine-tune their training methodologies to this digital age. To ascend to the Olympic echelon as a nation, we must embed sports science into every layer of our athletic framework. It is not just the state-of-the-art facilities but the integration of the scientific mindset from the grassroots to elite levels that will catalyze India’s growth into a global sporting powerhouse.

” The importance of starting at the grassroots level cannot be overstated. It is here we must begin to instil a culture of precision analytics, and evidence-based training methods.”

The Conclave also witnessed multiple representations from those who mostly work behind the scenes as mentors to future sports stars.

