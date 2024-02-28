इंडियन आवाज़     29 Feb 2024 12:35:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

No differences in Hockey India,We stand united: President Dilip Tirkey 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Rattled by the stinging criticism by former CEO  Elena Norman and former Women’s team’s coach Janneke Schopman ,Hockey India on Wednesday denied all the charges saying it srands united and their are no fissures among the top official.
  Long time serving CEO Elena alleged that for she was not being paid her dues and top officials are totally indifferent towards her and that is effecting the functioning of Hockey  India.


Schopman had alleged that women players are not getting that attention and respect which they deserve and she is being ignored and overlooked and it was becoming difficult for her to function as a coach.
Reacting to these allegations Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General  Bhola Nath Singh issued a joint statement  refuting these charges.


“Hockey India is an autonomous and professional body dedicated to the development of Indian Hockey. Our primary objective as an organisation has been and continues to remain the welfare and progress of the sport of Hockey and our athletes” they said in a statement. 


 The statement further added:
In this spirit, our entire focus remains on growing our talent, ensuring all hosted events are conducted with utmost professionalism and our national teams are receiving the best support to support their performance on the global stage. 

We will continue in this pursuit of excellence and rebuild the Women’s team with a fresh approach to providing the right infrastructure and training to enhance their performance. In addition to this, we are cognisant of this being an Olympic year and are dedicated to aide the National Men’s Team with the required support to stand on the podium yet again in the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris this year.

Recently there have been statements by outgoing officials published in the media, claiming that there are divisions within the organization. This is not correct. We remain united in working together, and as always in the best interest of the sport. 

The Federation has treated the teams and all players equally with equal benefits and training facilities, including cash awards and monetary recognition that is at-par and is purely based on performance. We have built our ethos around equity and equal opportunities right from the grassroots levels across states as well as on a national level. 
 Concluding the statement, the top brass of the Hockey India sought the public support saying
“We now seek the ongoing support of ardent hockey fans to continue to back what is important – the teams and the players like they have always done in this important year. And we look forward to keep our entire focus on the task at hand”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart