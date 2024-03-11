FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan clinches gold medal at Europa Cup in Spain

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan won the gold medal at the Europa Cup 2024 in the ILCA 7 category in Mallorca, Spain on Sunday. The event was organised by Reial Club Nautic Port de Pollenca. Saravanan topped the 91-boat race with 17 net points. Netherlands’ Willem Wiersema also accrued the same points but Saravanan won the category on technicality.

The ILCA7 is a category within the ILCA -International Laser Class Association sailing class. The Laser Standard is a small, lightweight boat with a single mast. This year’s Europa Cup saw a historic participation, with 334 sailors competing under challenging conditions with wind speeds ranging from 15 knots to over 30 knots.

Back in January, after qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024, Saravanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics. He also won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

