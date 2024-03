In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to the pre-quarterfinal round of Singapore Smash on Wednesday. The seasoned Indian paddler defeated World No. 13 Darko Jorgic. After losing the first game, Kamal staged an impressive comeback, to win the match 3-1 with scores 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9.

In women’s doubles, Asian Games bronze medalists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee went down 1-3 against the duo of Adina Diaconu and Maria Xiao in the round of 16.