Indian observatory to study sun Aditya-L1 expected to be launched in first week of September: ISRO Chairman

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said yesterday that Aditya-L1, the satellite is ready and reached Sriharikota. He said the launch is expected in the first week of September and the final date would be announced in two days. Briefing media in Thiruvananthapuram, ISRO Chairman said, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun.

He said, India is capable of launching more interplanetary missions and the objective of the space agency is the overall progress of the country through the expansion of the space sector. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long-term vision for the country’s space sector and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all ready to implement it.

An elated Somnath said he and his colleagues were happy and proud to be part of the great achievement of the ISRO and requested people to continue their support in their future endeavours. He reached Thiruvananthapuram for the first time yesterday night after the historic success of the moon mission.