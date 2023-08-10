Indian Navy’s warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata to participate in Exercise MALABAR 2023

AMN

Indian Navy’s indigenous frontline warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata will participate in Exercise MALABAR 2023. The 11-day exercise will commence tomorrow in Sydney, Australia. Defence Ministry said, ships and aircraft from the US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, and the Royal Australian Navy will also participate in the exercise.



MALABAR series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and US Navy. It has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region. The exercise provides an opportunity for the Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations.