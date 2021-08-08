India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2021 07:25:57      انڈین آواز

Indian Navy undertakes bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar 2021’ with UAE Navy

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

NEWS DESK

Indian Navy undertook bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar 2021’ with UAE Navy on Saturday off the coast of Abu Dhabi. INS Kochi, with two integral Sea King MK 42B helicopters, deployed in the Persian Gulf, participated in the exercise.

UAE participated with UAES AL – Dhafra, a Baynunah class guided missile corvette and one AS – 565B Panther helicopter.

As part of the exercise, the ships undertook tactical manoeuvres, Over the Horizon Targeting, Search and Rescue and Electronic Warfare exercises to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies.

Helicopters were extensively used all through the exercise ranging from Search and Rescue serial to passing of targeting data to ships for simulated missile engagement drills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games conclude with closing ceremony

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko passed the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. TOKYO The Tokyo Oly ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at Tokyo Olympic

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance ...

THE GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA

Nirendra Dev / Andalib Akhter August 07, 2021 would be written in golden letters as a new history was creat ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz