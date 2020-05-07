Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashwa reaches Male to repatriate Indian nationals

AMN

Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa reached Maldives capital of Male today as part of efforts to repatriate Indian nationals from foreign shores.

The program named Samudrasetu by Indian navy entails to bring back around two thousand Indians in two ships during the first phase of evacuation.

Indian high commission in Male is busy giving final touches to repatriation tomorrow which will bring around 700 Indian nationals to Kochi.

Those finalized for travel have been advised on emigration requirements and other formalities while designated pickups have been arranged for transport from capital Male.

Preference has been given to medical emergencies, stranded tourists, pregnancy cases and migrant workers suffering job losses.

Another ship of Indian navy INS Magar is expected to bring back over a thousand Indians to Tuticorin next week and preparations for it has also begun.