Indian Navy band live performance enthrals audience at Visakhapatnam

NEWS DESK

As a part of the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Celebrations to mark the 50th Anniversary of 1971 War, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and, to pay a tribute to all the Corona Warriors, Eastern Naval Command had organised a live performance by the Navy Band at TU Aircraft Museum, RK Beach, here today in Visakhapatnam.

The hour-long performance conducted by the Drum Major, S Janakiraman Master Chief Petty Officer Musician First Class, featured a host of genres ranging from martial music, soul-stirring songs of patriotic fervour and some popular regional songs.

Some of the high tempo motivational tunes performed were ‘Hindustani’, ‘Koi Kahe’, ‘Kandon Se Milte Kande’ etc. other scores included songs like Chek De India and Jai Ho.

The band also showcased a few English popular numbers to appeal to the musical tastes of all present in the audience.

The performance culminated with the evergreen soul-stirring patriotic song, ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ providing a fitting finale to the evening’s performance.