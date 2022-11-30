FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian men’s hockey team beat Australia in 3rd Test at Mate Stadium, Adelaide

Indian men’s hockey team beat Australia in the 3rd Test at the Mate Stadium, Adelaide today after facing two successive defeats. India won an absolute thriller against the home team as in the last 2 minutes both teams scored 3 goal in topsy turvy encounter. India finally won the match by 4-3 and now the 5 game series is poised in favour of Australia by 2-1. The 4th match of the series will be played on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh scored the 1st goal against the World No. 1 Australian team. But Jack Welch got the equaliser in 24th minute. Post that lead keep exchanging hands. India finally trumped via goal in the last minute by Akashdeep Singh.

