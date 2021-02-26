‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2021 04:52:48      انڈین آواز

Indian health ecosystem is being seen with new respect, new credibility: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India not only made a new path in the healthcare sector but also helped other nations along the way. He said the Indian health ecosystem is being seen with new eyes, new respect and new credibility.

The Prime Minister was addressing the 33rd Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University today through video conferencing.

He told the students that they are graduating at a time when there is great appreciation & respect for Indian medical professionals, scientists and pharma professionals.

Mr. Modi said the success of this institution would have made MGR very happy. His governance was full of compassion towards the poor. Subjects like healthcare, education & empowerment of women were very dear to him, he added.

He also called upon medical students to be humorous. He said to be serious and to look serious are two different things and requested the students to keep their sense of humour intact. It will help them cheer up their patients and keep their morale high.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also present on the occasion. A total of 17 thousand five hundred 91 candidates were conferred with Degrees and Diplomas in the Convocation.

The University is named after the former Chief Minister Dr. M. G. Ramachandran. It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, AYUSH, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Sciences. These institutions are spread across the length and breadth of state, including 41 Medical Colleges, 19 Dental Colleges, 48 AYUSH Colleges, 199 Nursing Colleges, 81 Pharmacy Colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and allied health institutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey India unveils 2021 calendar, National Championships to start in March

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The National Hockey season in a new, restructured format will commence next ...

India crush England by 10 wickets in 3rd Cricket Test in Ahmedabad

AMN India crushed England by 10 wickets on day two in the third Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!