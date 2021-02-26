Indian health ecosystem is being seen with new respect, new credibility: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India not only made a new path in the healthcare sector but also helped other nations along the way. He said the Indian health ecosystem is being seen with new eyes, new respect and new credibility.

The Prime Minister was addressing the 33rd Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University today through video conferencing.

He told the students that they are graduating at a time when there is great appreciation & respect for Indian medical professionals, scientists and pharma professionals.

Mr. Modi said the success of this institution would have made MGR very happy. His governance was full of compassion towards the poor. Subjects like healthcare, education & empowerment of women were very dear to him, he added.

He also called upon medical students to be humorous. He said to be serious and to look serious are two different things and requested the students to keep their sense of humour intact. It will help them cheer up their patients and keep their morale high.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also present on the occasion. A total of 17 thousand five hundred 91 candidates were conferred with Degrees and Diplomas in the Convocation.

The University is named after the former Chief Minister Dr. M. G. Ramachandran. It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, AYUSH, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Sciences. These institutions are spread across the length and breadth of state, including 41 Medical Colleges, 19 Dental Colleges, 48 AYUSH Colleges, 199 Nursing Colleges, 81 Pharmacy Colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and allied health institutions.