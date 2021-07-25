Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
Indian embassy in Kabul issues security advisory for Indians in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

The embassy of India in Afghanistan has issued a security advisory for Indian nationals living in the country. The embassy has asked Indians staying, visiting and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to security at work, residence and also during their movement to work places. They have also been asked to avoid all non-essential travel as security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces.

They have been asked to avoid movements, especially during peak commuting hours. The embassy also said that traveling outside the main cities should be avoided. It further said that while traveling on roads, distance should be maintained from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries and offices, high ranking officials and law enforcement agencies. Visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places must also be avoided.

All Indian nationals arriving in Afghanistan have been advised to register with the Embassy or Consulates. Indian companies operating in Afghanistan have been advised to make special security arrangements for Indian employees deployed at project sites.

