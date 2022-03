AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Coast Guard detained five Srilankan fishermen who crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and were fishing in the Country’s waters. They were caught with their fishing vessel 120 nautical miles south off the Kanyakumari coast around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The Indian Coast Guard ship Vajra – 37 brought them to the fishing harbour at Tharuvaikulam in Tuticorin yesterday evening and were handed over to the marine police.