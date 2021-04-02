Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
Indian Army to participate in Multinational Military Exercise in Bangladesh

Indian Army will participate in Multinational Military Exercise namely SHANTIR OGROSHENA -2021 in Bangladesh. The nine days exercise will start on the 4th of this month to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation.

Indian Army contingent comprising 30 personnel from the Dogra Regiment will participate in the exercise along with contingents of Bhutan, Sri Lankan and Bangladesh Armies. The theme of the exercise is Robust Peace Keeping Operations. Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise.

