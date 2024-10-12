Indian Army rolls out its first overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank, further enhancing its operational readiness

AMN / WEB DESK

In a significant move towards self-reliance, the Indian Army has rolled out its first overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank, further enhancing its operational readiness. The T-90 Bhishma, the Army’s main battle tank since 2003, is known for its firepower, speed, and protection. With this overhaul, the tank has become even more powerful and lethal. As part of the ongoing Decade of Transformation in the Indian Army, Chief of the Army Staff General, Upendra Dwivedi, witnessed the rollout ceremony of the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank recently.

The complex overhaul process involves disassembling the tank and replacing any damaged parts. This particular overhaul was carried out at the 505 Army Base Workshop of the Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers in Delhi Cantonment. This overhauling process showcases the indigenous maintenance and technical skills developed in the country. Weighing approximately 47 tonnes, the T-90 Bhishma is 9.6 meters long and 2.8 meters wide. Its compact size enables it to manoeuvre quickly through forests, mountains, and marshy terrain at a speed of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

In terms of firepower, the T-90 Bhishma is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore gun, capable of firing various types of shells. The tank is manned by a crew of three—commander, gunner, and driver—who work in close coordination to engage and destroy targets. An anti-aircraft gun mounted on top can bring down targets within a two kilometre range, and the tank can fire up to 800 shells per minute.