AMN

To promote everlasting peace, communal harmony and to inculcate sense of National Integration among youth, Indian Army’s 4 Rashtriya Rifles organised a Marathon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah on Tuesday morning.

Seven km-long marathon in which 215 students including 125 girls and 90 boys drawn from 24 colleges, universities and satellite Campuses of Jammu and Kashmir participated was flagged off by Commanding officer 4RR Col Rajat Parmar and Rector Prof Rahul Gupta from Bhaderwah Campus.