इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2024

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy withdraws from US Presidential race

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has dropped out of the US Presidential race and announced his support for Donald Trump in the contest. The decision comes after his lackluster performance in the Iowa Republican caucuses last evening. Caucuses mark the beginning of the long process of the US Presidential election through which the Republicans and Democrats choose their nominees.

Relatively unknown in political circles at the time of entering the race in February last year, 38-year-old Ramaswamy managed to garner attention and support among Republican voters through his strong opinions on immigration and an America-first approach. 

However, Donald Trump registered a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, emerging as a clear frontrunner to be the Republican nominee. Trump will be seeking a third consecutive nomination, a rematch with the current President Joe Biden.

A rural state in America’s heartland, Iowa comes under the spotlight every four years, for kicking off the election year race for the White House. According to Edison Research, with more than 60 percent of the predicted vote counted, Trump had 50.6 percent votes, while. Ramaswamy finished fourth, securing around 7.7 percent of votes. Florida Governor DeSantis got 21.4 percent and former UN Ambassador Haley 19.4 percent. 

