इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2024 08:27:39      انڈین آواز

India supported Bangladesh in its pursuit to continue democratic process: Bangladesh FM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Newly appointed Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said India stood with Bangladesh when the latter was in pursuit to continue the democratic process.

“During the elections of 2014 and 2018, despite external attempts to stir controversy, India’s support for our democratic process was unwavering,” Hasan Mahmud told journalists at his office after his first meeting with an Indian High Commissioner. 

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister revealed plans for his first bilateral visit to India, accepting an invitation from his Indian counterpart, Dr. S Jaishankar. The visit aims to further strengthen diplomatic ties, with the exact date to be decided later.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today called on the Bangladesh Foreign Minister. After meeting him,  Verma said Bangladesh and India will be achieving greater momentum in its bilateral relations, building on the existing friendly ties.

Verma said the two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies under the dynamic leadership of the two Prime Ministers.

It was Hasan Mahmud’s first meeting with any foreign envoy after assuming office as the foreign minister.

Earlier, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar congratulated Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as foreign minister of Bangladesh.‘Look forward to working to further deepen the India-Bangladesh friendship,’ he said in a message shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart