India supported Bangladesh in its pursuit to continue democratic process: Bangladesh FM

AMN / WEB DESK

Newly appointed Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said India stood with Bangladesh when the latter was in pursuit to continue the democratic process.

“During the elections of 2014 and 2018, despite external attempts to stir controversy, India’s support for our democratic process was unwavering,” Hasan Mahmud told journalists at his office after his first meeting with an Indian High Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister revealed plans for his first bilateral visit to India, accepting an invitation from his Indian counterpart, Dr. S Jaishankar. The visit aims to further strengthen diplomatic ties, with the exact date to be decided later.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today called on the Bangladesh Foreign Minister. After meeting him, Verma said Bangladesh and India will be achieving greater momentum in its bilateral relations, building on the existing friendly ties.

Verma said the two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies under the dynamic leadership of the two Prime Ministers.

It was Hasan Mahmud’s first meeting with any foreign envoy after assuming office as the foreign minister.

Earlier, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar congratulated Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as foreign minister of Bangladesh.‘Look forward to working to further deepen the India-Bangladesh friendship,’ he said in a message shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).