Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Spy Plane; Russia Thwarts Missile Attack

Ukraine’s military said, it shot down a Russian military spy plane over the Sea of Azov today. Army chief Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the air force had destroyed an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 air control centre. Russian officials said they had no information about the attacks.

The Russian Defence Ministry said today that it thwarted a Ukrainian attack on the border region of Kursk, shooting down three ballistic missiles. In a statement released today, the ministry said Russian air defence systems destroyed three Tochka U tactical projectiles that were aimed at unspecified facilities in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos.