North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issues stern warning to South Korea; Says, “Unification with South Korea is no longer possible.”

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a stern warning to South Korea, asserting that even the slightest intrusion will be viewed as an act of war. He warned that while North Korea doesn’t seek war, it doesn’t intend to avoid it. The state-run Korean Central News Agency today said that the Supreme Leader called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea to a separate, hostile country, as unification with South Korea is no longer possible. The decision marks a further deterioration in relations between the Koreas following a series of recent missile tests by Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told his cabinet that if the nuclear-armed North carries out a provocation, Seoul will hit back with a response, several times stronger.