Indian airlines to operate 58 flights between India and Gulf region for stranded passengers

Staff Reporter

Indian airlines are set to operate 58 flights between India and the Gulf region today to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement that Indian carriers are planning to operate 58 flights today, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. The ministry said that it is continuously monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations. Till date, 1 thousand 221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation. The Ministry further stated that Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

The Ministry also asserted that it is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period. It added that all airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

Qatar Airways continues temporary suspension of flights

Qatar Airways said today that flights remain suspended due to the closure of the Qatari airspace. The company said on X that flights will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

Qatar Airways called on passengers to follow the latest developments by visiting its website www.qatarairways.com or through its mobile app.

It also said that passengers in Doha should keep up with the latest alerts by visiting www.qatarairways.com/ar/travel-alerts.html, highlighting that passengers must update their contact info so they can be reached when needed.