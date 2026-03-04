India vows stronger ties with Bangladesh on rural economy, grassroots empowerment

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 12:45 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

India on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh across key areas of the rural economy, agricultural cooperatives and grassroots financial empowerment.

India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, said during a courtesy call with Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that both countries are keen to further expand bilateral engagement for mutual benefit.

According to an official press release, the two leaders discussed strengthening local governance frameworks, enhancing rural development initiatives and identifying shared priorities that can drive inclusive growth in both nations.

Highlighting the enduring strength of people-to-people ties, Verma said India is ready to work with Bangladesh in a “positive, constructive and forward-looking manner” to advance cooperation across sectors of common interest.

The discussions underscored New Delhi’s focus on collaborative efforts that support grassroots financial inclusion and community-led development in Bangladesh.