BJP Announces 9 Rajya Sabha Candidates Across Six States

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced nine candidates for the 2026 biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha across six states. From Bihar, where five seats are falling vacant, the BJP nominated party chief Nitin Nabin and state leader Shivesh Kumar.

Tomorrow is the last date of filing nominations for the March 16 elections.

In Assam, where three seats go to the polls, the BJP fielded sitting MLA Terash Gowalla and cabinet minister Jogen Mohan. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the BJP will not be fielding any candidate for the third seat as the party has no chance of winning.

In Chhattisgarh, where two seats are falling vacant, a member of the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission, Laxmi Verma, was named as the candidate.

In Haryana, where two seats go to the polls, former MP Sanjay Bhatia was named as the candidate.

In Odisha, where four seats go to polls, the BJP nominated the party’s Odisha unit president, Manmohan Samal and outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar.

In West Bengal, where five seats go to the polls, former West Bengal unit president Rahul Sinha was named as the candidate.