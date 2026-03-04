The Indian Awaaz

Directorate General of Foreign Trade Forms Panel to Assess Impact on Exports

Mar 4, 2026

Last Updated on March 4, 2026

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Group to assess the impact of ongoing geopolitical developments on India’s exports, particularly supply chain disruptions. In a notice, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the group will monitor global developments affecting supply chains, assess sector-wise export and critical import vulnerabilities, and facilitate coordination among Ministries and Departments to engage with stakeholders, including Export Promotion Councils. Apart from this, an internal coordination mechanism has also been established within DGFT to enable real-time tracking of issues and inter-agency coordination.

