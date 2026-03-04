The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

No Evidence Iran Is Building a Nuclear Bomb: IAEA

Mar 4, 2026

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 2:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

No Evidence Iran Is Building a Nuclear Bomb: IAEA

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has said that there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb. In a social media post, Mr Grossi said that Iran’s large stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant inspectors full access are cause for serious concern. Mr Grossi further said that he has been very clear and consistent in his reports on Iran’s nuclear programme. He said that his previous reports indicate that unless and until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran launches 17th wave of strikes against US, Israeli targets, Press TV reported 

Mar 4, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Submarine attack leaves over 100 missing from Iranian Naval Vessel

Mar 4, 2026
AMN Media

Veteran Journalist and Former Rajya Sabha MP H.K. Dua Passes Away

Mar 4, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran launches 17th wave of strikes against US, Israeli targets, Press TV reported 

4 March 2026 5:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Submarine attack leaves over 100 missing from Iranian Naval Vessel

4 March 2026 5:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN Media

Veteran Journalist and Former Rajya Sabha MP H.K. Dua Passes Away

4 March 2026 4:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Top 5 Shoulder Bags for Ladies: Elegant & Thoughtful Gift Ideas

4 March 2026 4:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments