No Evidence Iran Is Building a Nuclear Bomb: IAEA

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 2:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has said that there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb. In a social media post, Mr Grossi said that Iran’s large stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant inspectors full access are cause for serious concern. Mr Grossi further said that he has been very clear and consistent in his reports on Iran’s nuclear programme. He said that his previous reports indicate that unless and until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful.