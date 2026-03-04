The Indian Awaaz

Israel Strikes Basij and Internal Security Command Centres in Tehran

Mar 4, 2026

Israel has carried out a series of strikes on the Basij and internal security command centres in Tehran belonging to the Iranian regime. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a social media post that the targeted command centers were used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran. The IDF also struck the regime’s missile launchers and other systems. The Israeli Air Force also said in a social media post that it continues to strike the Iranian regime’s aerial capabilities, and Iranian soldiers who operated air defence systems against Air Force aircraft have been neutralized.

Moreover, the Israeli Air Force has again begun attacking Hezbollah’s infrastructure in Beirut. 

