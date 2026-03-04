The Indian Awaaz

Canada Prime Minister calls for De-escalation

Mar 4, 2026

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney called today for de-escalation in the Middle East, on the back of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Carney called on all parties involved to adhere to international law and the rules of engagement.In a speech he gave in Sydney, Carney said that Canada calls for containing the acts of aggression and that the country was willing to help support this goal.

Despite decades of United Nations Security Council resolutions, the tireless work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and a succession of sanctions and diplomatic frameworks, Iran’s nuclear threat remains.

And now the United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting allies, including Canada.

So where to from here? With the rapidly spreading conflict and growing threats to civilian life.

Canada reaffirms that international law binds all belligerents.

We condemn the strikes carried out by Iran on civilians and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East. We implore all parties, including the United States and Israel, to respect the rules of international engagement.

Canada calls for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities and is prepared to assist in achieving this goal.

