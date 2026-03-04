Veteran Journalist and Former Rajya Sabha MP H.K. Dua Passes Away

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 4:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Veteran journalist, former Rajya Sabha Member, and Padma Bhushan awardee H. K. Dua passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, his family announced. He was widely respected for his distinguished career in journalism, public service, and diplomacy.

He was former Editor of the Hindustan Times: Editor-in-Chief of the Indian Express: Editor-in-Chief of the Tribune: Editorial Advisor to the Times of India and had been commenting extensively on national and international affairs in newspaper columns and on TV channels.

He had interviewed world leaders like Mrs Margaret Thatcher Prime Minister Li Peng of China Israeli Prime Minister Rabin Iranian President Rafsanjani and several other world leaders.

H.K. Dua served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, where he contributed meaningfully to debates on media freedom, governance, and national policy. Before entering Parliament, he had a long and illustrious career in journalism, holding senior editorial positions at leading national newspapers. Known for his integrity and sharp political insight, he played a key role in shaping public discourse during some of India’s most significant political phases.

He also served as Media Advisor to former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H.D. Deve Gowda, offering counsel during a crucial period in the country’s political history. In addition, he represented India abroad as Ambassador to Denmark, strengthening bilateral ties.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to journalism and public life, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

The cremation will take place at 12:00 noon on March 5, 2026, at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi. He is survived by his family and admirers across the nation.