The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN Media

Veteran Journalist and Former Rajya Sabha MP H.K. Dua Passes Away

Mar 4, 2026

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 4:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Veteran journalist, former Rajya Sabha Member, and Padma Bhushan awardee H. K. Dua passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, his family announced. He was widely respected for his distinguished career in journalism, public service, and diplomacy.

He was former Editor of the Hindustan Times: Editor-in-Chief of the Indian Express: Editor-in-Chief of the Tribune: Editorial Advisor to the Times of India and had been commenting extensively on national and international affairs in newspaper columns and on TV channels.

He had interviewed world leaders like Mrs Margaret Thatcher Prime Minister Li Peng of China Israeli Prime Minister Rabin Iranian President Rafsanjani and several other world leaders.

H.K. Dua served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, where he contributed meaningfully to debates on media freedom, governance, and national policy. Before entering Parliament, he had a long and illustrious career in journalism, holding senior editorial positions at leading national newspapers. Known for his integrity and sharp political insight, he played a key role in shaping public discourse during some of India’s most significant political phases.

He also served as Media Advisor to former Prime Ministers  Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H.D. Deve Gowda, offering counsel during a crucial period in the country’s political history. In addition, he represented India abroad as Ambassador to Denmark, strengthening bilateral ties.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to journalism and public life, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

The cremation will take place at 12:00 noon on March 5, 2026, at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi. He is survived by his family and admirers across the nation.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran launches 17th wave of strikes against US, Israeli targets, Press TV reported 

Mar 4, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Submarine attack leaves over 100 missing from Iranian Naval Vessel

Mar 4, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada Prime Minister calls for De-escalation

Mar 4, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran launches 17th wave of strikes against US, Israeli targets, Press TV reported 

4 March 2026 5:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Submarine attack leaves over 100 missing from Iranian Naval Vessel

4 March 2026 5:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN Media

Veteran Journalist and Former Rajya Sabha MP H.K. Dua Passes Away

4 March 2026 4:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Top 5 Shoulder Bags for Ladies: Elegant & Thoughtful Gift Ideas

4 March 2026 4:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments