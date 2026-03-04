Submarine attack leaves over 100 missing from Iranian Naval Vessel

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 5:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

At least 101 people are missing, and 78 have been injured following a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval vessel off Sri Lanka’s southern coast. Wire agencies cited sources in the Sri Lankan Navy, adding that Navy vessels were dispatched after a distress call was received from the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which reported technical difficulties about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.

Authorities said several injured Iranian naval personnel were rescued and brought ashore. Of them, 32 were admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Hospital officials have confirmed that one rescued crew member is in critical condition, while others sustained moderate and minor injuries. Rescue operations are continuing as efforts remain underway to locate those still missing at sea.

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear, although some reports suggest the vessel may have been attacked.