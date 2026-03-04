Iran launches 17th wave of strikes against US, Israeli targets, Press TV reported 

Last Updated on March 4, 2026 5:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) today launched its 17th wave of strikes against US and Israeli targets, Press TV reported. According to the IRGC, the Ground Force of the IRGC responded to the Israeli-US strikes against Iran with 3 major operations.

Announcing another phase of Operation True Promise 4 today, the IRGC’s Public Relations stated that immediately after the joint Israeli-US strikes, its ground forces launched more than 230 assault drones towards targets in the Occupied Lands and US bases in the region. It said that the IRGC is firing dozens of drones in several waves towards the US military bases in Erbil and Kuwait and destroying several terrorist groups’ headquarters in northern Iraq, which were the first actions of brave soldiers of the IRGC against child-killing aggressors.

The IRGC further claimed that a fresh wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes has crippled a major US air base in Bahrain, with strikes destroying command centres. According to the IRGC, Iran’s retaliatory strikes left more than 680 casualties for American troops in various US bases in the first two days of the war. Iranian officials have stressed that targeting US military bases in the region constitutes “legitimate self-defence”.