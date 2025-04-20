Indian Air Force Joins Multinational ‘Desert Flag-10’ Exercise in UAE

A contingent of the Indian Air Force reached Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates to participate in Exercise Desert Flag-10. The exercise is being hosted by the UAE Air Force, with participating contingents from the air forces of Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, and United States of America in addition to the Indian Air Force. The primary aim of the exercise is to undertake complex and diverse fighter engagements, with the exchange of operational knowledge and best practices with some of the most capable air forces in the world. Commencing tomorrow, the exercise will continue till the 8th of next month.

