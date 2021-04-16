Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference 2021 concludes

WEB DESK

The Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference 2021, themed ‘Reorienting for the Future’ concluded at Air headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. The three day conference saw detailed deliberations on ways and means to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF.

Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of the seven commands and key appointments from Air headquarters attended the conference. The conference was addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday. The Chief of Defence Staff, Navy Chief and Army Chief also addressed the conference and interacted with the commanders on subjects of future war-fighting through joint planning and integration of service capabilities.

The actions and follow-up plans for implementing the directions given by Prime Minister during the Combined Commanders’ Conference were discussed by the participants. The other key subjects included reorientation of the Indian Air Force for future challenges across all threat domains, and the roadmap for effective utilisation of assets and future inductions. The contours of the operational philosophy and organisational aspects of Air Defence and Joint Command Structures were also discussed.

In his address to the Commanders, the Air Force Chief emphasised the need for incorporation of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and 5G, enhanced utilisation of cyber and space domains and continuous update of doctrines, tactics and procedures. He stressed upon empowerment of junior leadership through comprehensive HR reforms and increasing efficiency through organisational restructuring. He also highlighted the requirement for innovative and low cost solutions for enhancing training effectiveness as well as adopting a scalable contingency response model.