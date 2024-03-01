इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2024 01:05:23      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Air Chief Marshal V.R Chaudhari visits Jashore Air base of Bangladesh Air Force

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and the Indian delegation on Thursday visited Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Birsrestho Matiur Rahman at Jashore. The Air Chief had a close interaction with the officer cadets, instructors at the BAF Academy and officers at BAF Base Jashore, said Indian High Commission, Dhaka through a social media update on ‘X’.

The visiting Indian Air Force Chief on Wednesday visited National Defence College of Bangladesh and delivered a talk on Lessons from Ongoing conflicts and interacted with faculty and senior officers of the course. He later visited BAF Base Bangabandhu, Dhaka and interacted with officers and airmen of 8 Squadron & 214 MRO.

The Indian Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari is on a three day visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force. He is accompanied by a three member delegation team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart