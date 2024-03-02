Defence Ministry inks 5 major contracts to further boost Make-in-India initiative

@DefenceMinIndia

Defence Ministry has signed five major capital acquisition contracts worth over 39,125 crore rupees to further boost Make-in-India initiative. The Contracts were exchanged in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi on Friday. Out of the five contracts, one was with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of Aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft, two with Larsen and Toubro Limited for procurement of Close-in Weapon System and procurement of High-Power Radar and two with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for procurement of BrahMos missiles and procurement of Ship borne BrahMos system for the Indian Defence Forces. The Ministry said, these deals will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on Foreign Origin Equipment Manufactures in future.

The deals signed will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on Foreign Origin Equipment Manufactures in future. The contract for RD-33 Aero Engines for MiG-29 aircraft has been signed at a cost of 5,249.72 crore rupees These Aero Engines are expected to fulfill the need of Indian Air Force to sustain the operational capability of the MiG-29 fleet for the residual service life. The Close-in Weapon System will provide terminal Air Defence to select locations of the country. The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian aerospace, defence and associated industries including MSMEs. The High-Power Radar will replace existing long-range radars of Indian Air Force with modern Active Aperture Phased Array based HPR with advanced surveillance features. It will significantly enhance the terrestrial Air Defence capabilities of the Air Foirce with integration of sophisticated sensors capable of detection of small Radar Cross Section targets. Meanwhile, the BrahMos missiles would be utilized to meet combat outfit and training requirements of Indian Navy. Suparna Saikia, Akashvani News, Delhi.