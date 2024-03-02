इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 03:03:41      انڈین آواز
EC asks political parties to maintain decorum during campaigning for upcoming General Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties to uphold decorum during campaigning for the upcoming General Elections 2024. The advisory issued by ECI said that stern action will be taken against any direct or indirect violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). In a bid to maintain integrity, the ECI has placed additional responsibility on star campaigners and candidates to adhere to MCC guidelines. ECI has said that violations by star campaigners and candidates will be closely monitored. While acknowledging the importance of freedom of expression and a level playing field, the advisory stressed the need for responsible campaigning.

The warning from the Election Commission also acknowledged how technology, like social media, can spread campaign messages even during the time when the MCC says they should be quiet. The advisory further said it was reminding politicians and their supporters to act respectfully and fairly while campaigning for elections. 

