India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting held in Berlin

WEB DESK

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane has co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting with the German State Secretary for Defence Benedikt Zimmer in Berlin. The meeting was held yesterday.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement today, said that a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany, were discussed in the meeting. Both sides exchanged views on the regional security situation, discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals. The Ministry said the two sides emphasized on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries.

Later, the Defence Secretary interacted with a prominent think tank German Institute of International and Security Affairs in Berlin. The meeting was conducted in the follow-up to the visit of German Federal Minister of Defence Mr Boris Pistorius to India in 2023.