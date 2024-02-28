Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari meets Bangladesh’s PM Hasina in Dhaka

Cooperation between Bangladesh & India is necessary as they are close-door neighbours, says PM Hasina

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that cooperation between Bangladesh and India is necessary as they are close-door neighbours. She said this when the visiting Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari called on her at Sangsad Bhaban office in Dhaka.

Mentioning that poverty is the main enemy in this region, Sheikh Hasina said that maximum resources are being spent to alleviate poverty, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) During the courtesy call, she also told the Indian air chief that Bangladesh has established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) where new human resources are being developed, reports BSS.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister on winning a fresh mandate and conveyed best wishes for her tenure. The Air Chief also briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing bilateral defence cooperation. The Air Chief has assured the premier of extending all types of cooperation to build Smart Armed Forces in Smart Bangladesh, said Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Speechwriter Md. Nazrul Islam in a news briefing after the meeting.

Talking about the “Forces Goal-2030” of Bangladesh, Indian Air Chief said that they have taken initiative to conduct joint exercise alongside extending cooperation on training to Bangladesh Airforce personnel, reports BSS. He also said that they are ready to extend all types of cooperation for the betterment of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Indian Air Chief Marshal is on a three day visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force. He is accompanied by a three member delegation team.