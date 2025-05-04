India Women Lose 2-3 to Australia in Fourth Match of Hockey Tour

The Indian women’s hockey team put up a spirited fight but lost 2-3 to Australia in the fourth match of its tour at the Perth Hockey Stadium today. Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami were the scorers for India, while Australia edged a closely contested encounter with goals from Grace Stewart, Jade Smith, and Greta Hayes.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is on a tour of Australia for a five-match series – two matches against Australia A, followed by three encounters against the senior Australian team. The Indian team is yet to win a match on this tour.