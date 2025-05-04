Subhasish Bose named Men’s Player of the Year at All India Football Federation Awards 2025

At the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Awards 2025, Subhasish Bose was named the Men’s Player of the Year, while Soumya Guguloth took home the Women’s Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season at Bhubaneswar last evening. Reacting to his win, Subhasish acknowledged the challenges of the season.

Khalid Jamil was awarded Best Men’s Coach and Sujata Kar received the Best Women’s Coach honour. Vishal Kaith and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu were named Best Goalkeepers in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. Rising stars Brison Fernandes and Toijam Thoibisana Chanu were recognised as the Most Promising Players of the Year.

Speaking on the occasion, AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey praised Odisha’s commitment to football, highlighting its top-tier infrastructure and support for the sport. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also attended the award ceremony. In a social media post, he said the future of Indian football shines bright with rising stars like Brison Fernandes and Thoibisana Chanu, crowned as the most promising players of the year.