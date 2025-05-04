Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Subhasish Bose named Men’s Player of the Year at All India Football Federation Awards 2025

May 4, 2025
Subhasish Bose named Men’s Player of the Year at All India Football Federation Awards 2025

At the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Awards 2025, Subhasish Bose was named the Men’s Player of the Year, while Soumya Guguloth took home the Women’s Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season at Bhubaneswar last evening. Reacting to his win, Subhasish acknowledged the challenges of the season.

Khalid Jamil was awarded Best Men’s Coach and Sujata Kar received the Best Women’s Coach honour. Vishal Kaith and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu were named Best Goalkeepers in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. Rising stars Brison Fernandes and Toijam Thoibisana Chanu were recognised as the Most Promising Players of the Year.

Speaking on the occasion, AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey praised Odisha’s commitment to football, highlighting its top-tier infrastructure and support for the sport. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also attended the award ceremony. In a social media post, he said the future of Indian football shines bright with rising stars like Brison Fernandes and Thoibisana Chanu, crowned as the most promising players of the year.

Related Post

SPORTS

India Women Lose 2-3 to Australia in Fourth Match of Hockey Tour

May 4, 2025
SPORTS

ECB Bans Transgender Females from Women’s Cricket Following UK Supreme Court Ruling

May 3, 2025
SPORTS

The Tatas’ association with cricket began with Jamsetji Tata and his son, Sir Dorab Tata

May 2, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

یو این اہلکاروں کے جنسی استحصال کے شکار افراد کو مالی مدد کی فراہمی

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

یو این چیف کو شام میں فرقہ وارانہ کشیدگی اور ہلاکتوں پر تشویش

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Subhasish Bose named Men’s Player of the Year at All India Football Federation Awards 2025

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Women Lose 2-3 to Australia in Fourth Match of Hockey Tour

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!