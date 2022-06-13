India will give befitting reply to anyone who casts evil eye on the country, says Rajnath

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for greater cohesion of civil administration and Armed Forces to further strengthen national security and deal with future challenges that may emanate from the ever-evolving global situation.

Addressing the participants of the 28th Joint Civil-Military Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Raksha Mantri pointed out that the concept of national security has broadened, as many non-military dimensions have been added to the more general aspect of protection from military attacks. Shri Rajnath Singh was of the view that unless the silos of the civil administration and Armed Forces are broken to deal with hybrid threats, the nation cannot expect adequate preparedness to respond to future challenges. He asserted India is a peace-loving nation that does not want war. It has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of anyone’s land. However, if anyone casts an evil eye on India, it will give a befitting reply

Rajnath Singh described the Russia-Ukraine situation and other similar conflicts as proof that the world is witnessing challenges far beyond conventional warfare. He said even during peace, war continues on many fronts. Raksha Mantri clarified that full-scale wars have been replaced by proxies and non-combat wars. He said technology, supply line, information, energy, trade system, finance system, etc. are being weaponised, which can be used as a weapon against us in the coming times. He asked people’s cooperation to deal with this widened scope of security challenges,.

The Minister said that the steps taken to modernise the Armed Forces and make the defence sector ‘Aatmanirbhar’ have started to yield results. Now, India is not only manufacturing equipment for its Armed Forces, but is meeting the needs of friendly countries as well, in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World .Our correspondent report that 47 officers of various services across the country are participating in the 10-day joint civil-military trainee program in Mussoorie.