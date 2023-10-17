India will be among top 3 economies, says PM at Global Maritime Summit 

By Andalib Akhter / AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India’s economy was constantly strengthening in a world dealing with economic crisis, and the day is not far when India would become one of the top three economies in the world.

Addressing the gathering at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 today, Prime Minister said the historic India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will revolutionize regional and global trade. He said that the decision on the Economic Corridor was taken during the G20 leader’s summit due to India’s initiatives adding that it will help in decreasing logistic costs, help in environment conservation and create a huge number of employment opportunities.

Prime Minister India said that India is poised to become one of the top five ship-building nations in the world in the coming decades. He said that India’s mantra is ‘Make in India, Make for World’. He added that India is working on an integrated approach to bring together the shipbuilders of the world through the development of maritime clusters. He said that the indigenous aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant is proof of India’s capacity.

Prime Minister Mr. Modi said various initiatives have been taken in the country to strengthen the entire maritime ecosystem. He said that the capacity of major ports in the country has doubled in the last decade. He added that the turn-around time of container vessels at ports has improved significantly. He further said that the Union Government has developed infrastructure to enhance the connectivity of ports. The PM said that the infrastructure in the coastal areas is being strengthened through the Sagarmala project.

Prime Minister also said that India’s rating in the Global Logistics Performance Index has improved in the last nine years. The Prime Minister also unveiled ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, a blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy. In line with this futuristic plan, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than 23,000 crores rupees that are aligned with the ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ for the Indian maritime blue economy. The summit provides an excellent platform for attracting investment in the country’s maritime sector.

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonwal, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Y. Naik, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Savant were present at the Global Maritime Summit. The three-day summit will be held till 19th October at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai. This biggest maritime event is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.