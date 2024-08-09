India to Lead Global Footwear Market, Says Piyush Goyal at Footwear Fair

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is currently the second-largest footwear manufacturer in the world and expressed a vision for the country to become the top producer in this sector. His remarks were made during the inaugural session of the 8th India International Footwear Fair 2024, held in New Delhi.

Minister Goyal highlighted the immense growth potential of India’s footwear industry, citing modern manufacturing techniques and sustainable practices as key to achieving global leadership. He expressed optimism that the sector could reach the $50 billion export milestone by 2030. The Union Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the industry’s expansion and welcomed innovative ideas and suggestions from stakeholders.

Goyal also advised manufacturers to capitalize on the opportunities provided by the Free Trade Agreements with various countries. The three-day footwear festival, organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), features 200 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of vibrant, innovative, and artistic footwear products.