NSE’s Registered Investor Base Surpasses 10 Crore Milestone for the First Time

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has achieved a significant milestone, with its unique registered investor base surpassing the 10-crore mark for the first time. It took over 25 years to reach the 4-crore mark in March 2021, but the pace of growth has accelerated considerably since then.

The addition of each subsequent crore has occurred at an average interval of 6 to 7 months, with the latest crore added in just over five months, according to an NSE release.

During this period, daily new unique investor registrations have averaged between 50,000 and 78,000. The investor base has grown more than threefold in the last five years, driven by rapid digitization, increased investor awareness, enhanced financial inclusion, and robust market performance.

The 10-crore registered investors have a median age of approximately 32 years, a decrease from 38 years five years ago. Notably, 40 per cent of the investors are under 30 years old, and over 20 per cent are female.

Geographically, North India leads in registrations with a 42 per cent share, followed by West India at 25 per cent, South India at 18 per cent, and East India at 14 per cent. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra remain the top states for new investor registrations, together accounting for more than a quarter of the total.