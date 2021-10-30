India to highlight need to address climate change issues comprehensively at COP-26 World Leaders’ Summit: PM

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth at the World Leaders’ Summit’ during COP 26.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Rome and Glasgow, Mr Modi said COP26 Summit will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental organizations and explore the possibilities for further accelerating clean growth.

He said in line with the Indian tradition of living in harmony with nature and a culture of deep respect for the planet, India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. He added that today, India is creating new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. Mr Modi said he will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and achievements in the World Leaders’ Summit.