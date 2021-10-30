Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2021 03:07:20      انڈین آواز

India to highlight need to address climate change issues comprehensively at COP-26 World Leaders’ Summit: PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth at the World Leaders’ Summit’ during COP 26.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Rome and Glasgow, Mr Modi said COP26 Summit will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental organizations and explore the possibilities for further accelerating clean growth.

He said in line with the Indian tradition of living in harmony with nature and a culture of deep respect for the planet, India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. He added that today, India is creating new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. Mr Modi said he will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and achievements in the World Leaders’ Summit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India in tough Group A with China Iran and Chinese Taipei in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October:  Host India has been placed in a very tough   ...

A thrilling contest in the offing at Delhi Golf Club League semi finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October: A thrilling contest is in the offing as Teams Baale Golf, BMW-Deut ...

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz