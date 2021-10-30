G20 nations have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal

AMN / ROME

The G20 member states have reached “broad consensus” on the issue of recognising vaccine certificates for resumption of travel and economic activities to boost post-pandemic recovery, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday

Piyush Goyal also said that G-20 nations have endorsed India’s position that extensive COVID immunization is a global public good.

Briefing media in Rome, Mr Goyal said, India got tremendous support for its suggestion on mutual recognition of travel documents including testing and vaccine certificate. He said, the agenda of the meetings so far have included several important interventions from India. Mr Goyal said, on sustainable development and food security, India insisted that policy must protect small and marginal farmers and conserve local food culture. He said, on tax reforms, India has pushed the G20 nations to address mismatch between source of generation of profits and jurisdictions where profits are taxed. He said, on anti-corruption, India has contributed to the five think-pieces related to asset recovery, information sharing, law enforcement cooperation, technology and denial of safe havens. He said, India supports the G20’s emphasis on women empowerment.

The Union Minister said, India strongly advocated for the inclusion of language against gender based violence and supported the new policy framework of G20 on remote working arrangements. He said, on tourism and culture, India highlighted the importance of recovery of the tourism sector. He said, India welcomed the G20 focus on creative economy and preserving cultural heritage. The Minister added that, G20’s endorsement of using data for development is under consideration. He said, India has strongly pushed for the need for balancing data free flow along with trust. Mr.Goyal also said, India’s voice in the G20 represents the voice of less developed nations and developing nations. He said, India spoke for the low and middle income countries.