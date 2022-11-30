India to assume the Presidency of the G20 on Dec 1

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from Dec 1 to till 30 November next year. During the course of its Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA, and the European Union. Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency.

The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is “Bharat”, written in the Devanagari script.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family One Future – is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

The website of India’s G20 Presidency

www.g20.in

which was launched by the Prime Minister will seamlessly migrate to the G20 Presidency website

www.g20.org

tomorrow, the day India takes over the G20 Presidency. In addition to substantive information about G20 and logistics arrangements, the website would also be used to build and serve as a repository of information on G20.