India to assume Presidency of G-20 from December this year

Staff Reporter

External Affairs Ministry today said India will assume the Presidency of the G-20 from December this year. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that apart from the Summit which India will host next year, a large number of G-20 events at different levels will be organised across the country during India’s Presidency.

Responding to a query on Prime Minister wishing the Dalai Lama on his birthday, Mr Bagchi said Mr Modi had spoken to the Dalai Lama last year as well. He said it has been the consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as a respected guest in India. The spokesperson added that he is accorded due courtesies and freedom to conduct his spiritual and religious activities in India. and his birthday is celebrated in India by his followers. He stated that the birthday greetings by Prime Minister to the Dalai Lama should be seen in this context.

On Boris Johnson resigning as UK Prime Minister, the spokesperson said these are internal developments. He highlighted that India has a multi-faceted partnership with the UK and hoped that this will continue.