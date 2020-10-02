All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2020 02:30:33      انڈین آواز

India surpasses 1 lakh deaths due to COVID19

WEB DESK

India today surpassed the grim milestone of 1 lakh deaths due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The toll crossed the 1-lakh mark today as states came out with their fresh daily numbers of new cases and deaths by evening.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to coronavirus, alone recorded 15,591 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 424 new virus-related deaths on Friday. The fresh cases took Maharashtra’s caseload to 14,16,513.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said India’s active cases India’s active Covid-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

Even as the death toll crossed the 1-lakh mark, India still continues to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients.

With 78,877 people having recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, India’s total recoveries surged to 53,52,078 pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.

As on Friday morning, there were 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus in the country, which comprised 14.74 per cent of the total caseload.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ : صدر ٹرمپ اور میلانیا قرنطینہ میں

صدر ٹرمپ نے کرونا ٹیسٹ مثبت آنے سے متعلق اطلاع اپنی ایک ٹوئٹ ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

