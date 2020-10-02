India surpasses 1 lakh deaths due to COVID19

WEB DESK

India today surpassed the grim milestone of 1 lakh deaths due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The toll crossed the 1-lakh mark today as states came out with their fresh daily numbers of new cases and deaths by evening.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to coronavirus, alone recorded 15,591 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 424 new virus-related deaths on Friday. The fresh cases took Maharashtra’s caseload to 14,16,513.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said India’s active cases India’s active Covid-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

Even as the death toll crossed the 1-lakh mark, India still continues to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients.

With 78,877 people having recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, India’s total recoveries surged to 53,52,078 pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.

As on Friday morning, there were 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus in the country, which comprised 14.74 per cent of the total caseload.