India support Palestinian cause at UNSC, condemns Hamas’s attack

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2021 11:44:09      انڈین آواز

India on Sunday delivered a statement at the United Nations Security Council debate on ‘the situation in the Middle East’. India’s Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti delivered the remarks balancing India’s position vis-a-vis Israel and Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, said at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Sunday that India called for an immediate de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The statement came as violence in the area has continued for a long since it erupted earlier this month after weeks of friction between the two sides.

There are a few important takeaways from the statement. While on the one hand the statement reiterates India’s “unwavering” commitment to the two-State solution, the statement also “condemned” the “indiscriminate” rocket firing from Gaza and called the Israeli strikes “retaliatory” in nature and not an act of aggression as many countries have called it.

Ambassador Tirumurti, at the outset of his speech, spoke of the immense suffering caused by the violence, including the killing of Indian national Soumya Santhosh, in Rocket Fire in Israel’s Ashkelon.

“The events of the last several days have resulted in a sharp deterioration of the security situation,” said Tirumurti while also reiterated India’s strong support to the just Palestinian cause and its unwavering commitment to the two-State solution.

